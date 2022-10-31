Strathmore RCMP investigating mischief at municipal building, and park

The Strathmore RCMP is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the individuals involved in mischief at the municipal building and Kinsmen Park.

On July 15 at approximately 11:55 a jeep with three occupants was captured on video surveillance driving in a reckless manner through the Town of Strathmore municipal building parking lot, and onto the grass in Kinsmen Park.

The grass in Kinsmen Park was damaged and tire tracks were embedded throughout the parking lot, a Strathmore RCMP media release said.

“The Town of Strathmore invests considerable effort to provide and maintain parks and pathways for the public to enjoy. While those involved may have thought their actions were fun, it only serves to ruin amenities for the rest of residents who enjoy using them resulting in unnecessary cost to repair,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.

The Strathmore RCMP is now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the red/orange coloured 1970-1980s Jeep, the owner, and the three occupants.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968, or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.