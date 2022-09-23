Strathmore RCMP Make Arrest and Seize Firearms after Road Rage Incident

Rocky View County, Alta. – On September 10, 2022 Strathmore RCMP responded to a road rage complaint on Highway 1 East of Calgary where a handgun was reported to have been flashed at the complainant. Strathmore members located the suspect vehicle on Highway 1 near Range Road 270. A high risk traffic stop was initiated and two males were arrested in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a loaded 9mm handgun in a holster under the drivers seat, and a 12 gauge shotgun with ammunition behind the back seat. The passenger was released without charge on scene while the driver was taken into custody and lodged into cells at Strathmore Detachment. A database search revealed other firearms were registered to the driver. Given the erratic and dangerous behaviour in this incident, a public safety warrant was obtained to search the suspect’s home to seize any remaining firearms until this matter could heard by the courts.

Strathmore RCMP members with assistance of Calgary Police Service searched the suspect’s home in Calgary where several other firearms were located, all of which were unsafely stored. Ammunition was found in various locations around the residence. Firearms seized consisted of:

1 X AR15;

22 X Long guns (shotguns, rifles, air rifles, and a M1 Carbine);

20 X Revolvers and semi automatic handguns;

4 X Airsoft replica handguns;

Various ammunition.

In total 49 firearms were seized. 12 were classified as restricted, 10 were classified as prohibited, and a number of prohibited devices such as magazines capable of holding more than the permitted number of rounds were seized. The majority of restricted or prohibited firearms were not registered.

Trevor HAUCK, a 51 year old resident of Calgary was held for a bail hearing on charges of:

Pointing a Firearm;

Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence;

Unsafe Storage of a Firearm;

Carrying a Concealed Weapon;

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing Unauthorized;

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device.

HAUCK was released on conditions to appear in court. The investigation is ongoing at this time where further additional charges are expected resulting from the search of HAUCK’s home and items seized. The complainants in this matter did the right thing by retreating and calling police to intervene. Situations such as this can easily escalate with harmful consequences.

“The alleged details in this matter is not representative of responsible gun ownership and was unsafe for all involved. It is fortunate nobody was harmed. Public safety is of paramount importance which was the driving factor in the immediate response and subsequent search of a residence to prevent further offences. The charges and disposition of the seized firearms from this point will be decided by the courts.” – Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz – Detachment Commander Strathmore RCMP