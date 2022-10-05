Strathmore RCMP member recognized for traffic safety efforts

Strathmore RCMP member Cst. Andrew O’Connell was recognized by Cpl. Cumming’s Watch for his road safety efforts in 2021 targeting impaired drivers.

O’Connell was awarded the Gold Challenge Coin and certificate of appreciation by Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz and his supervisor Cpl. Robert Kuehn, after he charged more than 25 individual impaired drivers last year.

“Road safety is one of our detachment’s performance priorities for the year in which Cst. O’Connell has been a steadfast contributor. Cst. O’Connell’s efforts to remove impaired drivers from our roads demonstrates his commitment to community safety,” Wielgosz said. “I’d like to express my thanks to Cst. O’Connell for his contributions and look forward to his continued delivery on our road safety commitments to our residents.”

Cpl. Cumming’s Watch is a collaborative effort between the Alberta RCMP and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada to support police efforts in the detection and removal of impaired drivers on Alberta roads, an RCMP media release said.

The program was named in honour of Cpl. Graeme Cumming, who was killed on duty by an impaired driver while attending a traffic incident near Lethbridge in 1998.

RCMP detachments across Alberta can nominate members for Cpl. Cumming’s Watch.

Members who have charged between 15 and 24 individual impaired drivers in one year receive a certificate of recognition and a Silver Challenge Coin.

Members who have charged 25 individual impaired drivers in one year receive a certificate of recognition and a Gold Challenge Coin.