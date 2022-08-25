Strathmore RCMP recover stolen trucks and travel trailer

The Strathmore RCMP have arrested a Red Deer man after recovering stolen property.

While on a regular patrol on Aug. 14, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a Strathmore RCMP member encountered a U-Haul truck with a pickup truck and travel trailer on the ramp to Highway 1 eastbound from Highway 797.

The lights on the travel trailer were out, and the RCMP member stopped to help the driver pulling the trailer, an RCMP media release said.

The driver drove away quickly, and the RCMP member followed to initiate a traffic stop on both vehicles. The RCMP member requested the assistance from HAWCS after the driver began to drive in an erratic pattern.

The truck and travel trailer were found by another RCMP member east of Strathmore on Highway 1. The RCMP member attempted a traffic stop, but the driver began crossing both lanes on the road, the release said.

The truck and trailer were found abandoned in Strathmore.

HAWCS continued to provide updates to RCMP members and found the location where the U-Haul truck stopped, and both occupants fled on foot.

A Calgary Police Service Dog and handler were on site who assisted in tracking the suspects, and took one into custody, the release said.

An investigation revealed the travel trailer was worth approximately $40,000 and was stolen from an RV dealership in Calgary. The pickup truck was valued at approximately $24,000 and was also determined to be stolen in Olds. The U-Haul was overdue to be returned and filled with property RCMP believed to be stolen.

A 36-year-old male from Red Deer was held for a hearing on 22 charges, including Flight from a Peace Officer, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Copy with a Release Condition, Failure to Comply with a Probation Order, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, Driving an Uninsured Motor Vehicle on the Highway, Driving while Unauthorized, Possessions of Break in Instruments, and Pulling a Trailer with No signal Lamps.

RCMP is continuing the investigation, looking to identify the additional suspect, and are continuing efforts to identify the owners of the recovered property from within the U-Haul truck.

“Strathmore members are active in their patrols throughout our area to keep our residents safe, to detect, and to deter crime. In this case, being observant resulted in the recovery of a significant value of items which were returned to their own, and one of the offenders involved at this time will face charges. I’d also like to express my thanks to Calgary Police Service for their assistance in this investigation and continued seamless working relationship to keep Albertans safe,” Strathmore RCMP S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said.