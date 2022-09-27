Strathmore RCMP recover stolen vehicles in Wheatland County

The Strathmore RCMP recovered stolen vehicles and arrested a habitual offender after conducting a follow-up on a rural property in Wheatland County.

On Sept. 13, Strathmore RCMP members attended the property to conduct a check of a habitual offender, however, another offender was found in violation of recent release conditions.

When RCMP members arrived on the property, they located one of the offenders asleep in a running 2012 Ram pickup truck that was confirmed to be stolen. A 2019 Acura MDX parked beside the pickup truck was also confirmed to be stolen, an RCMP media release said.

The occupant, Hayley Mcgowan, a 27-year-old Wheatland County resident was placed under arrest and held for a bail hearing on 11 new charges.

The charges include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a prohibited weapon, failure to comply with a release order, unlawful possession of an identification document, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

RCMP searched the vehicle and uncovered open liquor, a prohibited weapon, unlawfully possessed identity documents, and break-in instruments such as crowbars, bolt cutters, and reciprocating saws commonly used to steal catalytic converters.

Both vehicles were recovered and returned to the owners.

Mcgowan was released on a cash deposit. At the time of her arrest, she was at large on a conditional sentence order from convictions on 41 charges including property crimes, failure to comply with release orders, failure to comply with probation conditions, fraud, flight from police, violence, and weapon offences, the release said.

RCMP obtained a warrant for the arrest of the second habitual offender, 36-year-old Kevin Prouse, on six new charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with a release condition.

The Strathmore RCMP is encouraging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Prouse to contact the Strathmore RCMP detachment at 403-934-3968 or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” App available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

“Our members remain persistent in their crime reduction efforts which include active monitoring of habitual offenders in our service area. In this case, those efforts resulted in the recovery of stolen property and additional charges laid on those allegedly responsible,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said