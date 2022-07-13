Strathmore RCMP respond to collision involving a police vehicle

The road was closed for several hours while emergency crews worked.

The Strathmore RCMP responded to a collision involving a police vehicle and civilian vehicle on Saturday.

On July 9, Strathmore RCMP and emergency services responded to a two-vehicle collision, at the intersection of Highway 817 and Highway 1 in Strathmore.

Minor injuries were reported.

Emergency crews remained on the scene for several hours, and the public was asked to avoid the area until the road could be reopened in all directions, an RCMP media release said.

The Strathmore RCMP thank the public for their patience, while they conducted their investigation.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

