Strathmore RCMP solve a string of local break and enters

The Strathmore RCMP have solved a series of pharmacy break and enters.

On June 5, at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Strathmore RCMP were dispatched to a break and enter at a local pharmacy.

The break and enter was the fourth in three months at the pharmacy.

The responding members saw that the suspect had gained access through a garage bay door using significant force, possibly with a vehicle.

RCMP have worked with the business owner on previous break-ins and implemented tracking technology as a deterrent and form of protection, an RCMP media release said.

By using the tracking technology, responding members were led to a nearby business where a pickup truck with damage was seen.

RCMP conducted a search after obtaining a search warrant for the business.

A 36-year-old Strathmore male was found within the business, and a search of the premises resulted in more than 150 stolen prescription medications.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Strathmore detachment but was released on conditions with a future court date to face charges.

RCMP have tied the offender to three of the four break and enters at the same pharmacy, the release said.

Some charges are still pending but include break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, theft over $5,000, mischief, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offense.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

“Strathmore Detachment investigators have been working with the business owner through the break and enters into their business to find ways to detect and prevent further victimization. Fortunately, in this case, this partnership led to an arrest, identification of the offender, recovery of prescription medication, and anticipated charges as a result. Our Detachment members will continue to monitor this offender in the weeks and months to come in an effort to prevent further crimes. I’d like to thank the pharmacy owner for their cooperation and patience while our investigators worked to solve these crimes,” Strathmore RCMP Staff Sergeant Mark Wielgosz said.

RCMP is encouraging anyone with further information about this incident or the prior break and enters to contact the Strathmore Detachment at 403-934-3968.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play store.