Support Ukraine campaign raises more than $2,000 to support those in need

The Support Ukraine campaign raised $2,350 to support families moving to Canada.

Throughout the summer, Chestermere Municipal Enforcement (CHME) in partnership with the local Tim Hortons, sold blue and yellow vanilla dip doughnuts to raise funds for families in need.

“We recently tallied up the donations raised for the Support Ukraine campaign. In collaboration with our local Tim Hortons, together the community raised $2,350, with 1,650 doughnuts sold,” Communications Manager Melinda Lundy said.

All of the donations collected were given to UNICEF Canada, to help Ukrainian families who have been displaced from their homes and are moving to Canada.

“This may be one of the most important initiatives yet. Not only are people still suffering overseas but some refugees have now even reached the City of Chestermere. These families have very little provisions and need the support of our entire community,” Lundy said. “CHME has been fortunate enough to have been able to put on some of these amazing events and give back, and this event was created with the struggling people in Ukraine and those refugees fleeing their homes in mind.”

The Support Ukraine campaign was created with community spirit in mind, and almost everyone who came through Tim Horton’s during the campaign picked up a doughnut or a dozen to share.

Giving back to those impacted by a tragedy at any time is something that Chestermere residents do very well, Lundy said.

“We would like to thank our local Tim Hortons for their participation along with community peace officers for spearheading this very important initiative,” she added.