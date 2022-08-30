Synergy’s annual duck race raises more than $7,000 for youth programming

Synergy’s annual duck race raised more than $7,000 to support community-based programs and initiatives.

“The event was a huge blast. Given the publicly accessible location, we had tons of families and residents come out to support and cheer on the racers as they competed,” Synergy Fund Development Assistant Rushda Phull said. “This year’s race was bigger and more intense than what we’ve done in the past, but it worked out very well having so many volunteers and Synergy’s summer staff kindly devote their time to carefully planning out and executing the event.”

This year, racers had to complete an obstacle course at John Peake Park that included a scooter crawl, tire walk of doom, classic party pong, army crawls over a slip n’ slide, balance beams, disc golf, kayak basketball, and the cookie challenge.

“We tested the physical strength, speed and precision of our competitors,” Phull said. “This year’s race resembled a mini–iron man, mission impossible obstacle course with yard games, sports activities, swimming and a new favourite, kayaking.”

The duck race is an annual fundraiser where residents can sponsor a duck to help raise funds for Synergy’s youth programs that operate in Chestermere, Langdon, and southeast Rocky View.

“With a considerable number of donations made through text-to-donate with Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by Alta link, Synergy was grateful to have funds be matched up to 50 per cent, allowing us to raise over $7,000,” Phull said.

“The funds will contribute towards Synergy’s low to no-cost youth programs, mental health counselling, community-based initiatives, and social and emotional support. These programs offer opportunities for youth and community members to connect, build self-confidence, find a place to belong and discover their passions while learning to be exceptional leaders,” she said.

Leading up to race day, individuals could sponsor a duck number for a chance to win prizes.

Synergy partnered with the Chestermere RCMP and Chestermere Fire Services to race. As each member completed the course, they took a rubber duck, and the prizes were awarded to the racers whose sponsored ducks number won.

“The duck race is a timeless fundraiser that all demographics can enjoy and participate in. Along with contributing to the sustainability of local supports, this event allows residents to indulge in a day of good old-fashioned fun and reinforces a sense of interconnectedness in the community,” Phull said. “Families have the chance to support local racers, RCMP and Chestermere Fire while experiencing new friendships and creating memories.”

Without the support of businesses, and residents who sponsored a duck and supported Synergy, the annual duck race wouldn’t have been possible.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone who has donated and helped make this year’s duck race possible,” Phull said.