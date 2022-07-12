Tim Hortons Camp Day returns

On July 13, Tim Hortons guests can help send youth to camp, by purchasing their daily coffee.

During the annual Camp Day, 100 per cent of the proceeds raised from hot and iced coffee will be donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to send youth to camp.

“Many of the young people we support have never had the opportunity to experience camp or travel outside their city or town. Our multi-day, overnight camp experiences are uniquely powerful in quickly building critical skills in youth and strengthening social ties and community connections that can help youth better cope with challenging circumstances,” said Tim Hortons restaurant owner and President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps Graham Oliver. “We challenge young people. We help them see their best self. And we work with them as they carve a path towards the future they want.”

Camp Day has raised more than $225 million within 30 years and has helped more than 300,000 youth between 12 and 16 attend camp. Last year $12.4 million was raised during the annual fundraiser, Tim Hortons media release said.

“Since 1974, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps has supported youth through its multi-year development programs at its seven Tims Camps at no cost to them or their families, along with providing school-based and community-based programming,” the release said. “With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, campers are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.”

Camp Day is now a cherished event for restaurant owners, team members, and corporate staff, the release said.

“The profound impact Camp Day has had in raising over $225 million in its history and supporting over 300,000 youth is a testament to the dedication and generosity of Tims restaurant owners and team members and the incredible support from Tims guests year after year,” President of Tim Hortons Axel Schwan said.

To support Camp Day, guests can purchase a hot or iced coffee, order a Tim Hortons Take 12 to share, purchase a Camp Day bracelet or camp-themed socks, round up an order, or make a donation by visiting the Tim Hortons website at www.timscamps.com.