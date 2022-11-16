Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship supporting Chestermere charities

Chestermere’s annual multi-day pond hockey championship tournament is continuing to support local charities this year.

Since 2018, the Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship has donated funds raised to charities in Chestermere and the surrounding area, a Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship media release said.

“We are so honoured to announce this year’s recipients for the 2022 Pond Hockey Championship,” event founder and director Alex Halat said. “We have been blessed to have sold out each and every year to capacity and with selling out we are able to this year help four local charities.”

This year, the championship is supporting Camp Chestermere, Synergy, Chestermere Food Bank and the Chestermere Women Crises Society (CWCS).

Participants, spectators and the community are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or toiletries including brushes, toothpaste, combs, and feminine hygiene products, to be donated to the Chestermere Food Bank and the (CWCS).

“The CWCS is a community-based not-for-profit society, organized to collaborate and liaise with existing resources to provide emergency shelter, counselling services, legal resources, clothing and food security to vulnerable women in the community,” CEO of the CWCS Morgan Matheson said. “These are women who may be experiencing domestic abuse or require assistance with providing basic needs for themselves and their children. Being one of the recipients for the Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship is sure to bring awareness to CWCS along with some much-needed items that we are in desperate need of.”

Since 2018, hockey lovers visit Chestermere to show their support for the championship, by playing or watching the series games on Chestermere Lake from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29.

Every year, the championship raises and donates funds for charitable organizations both locally and the surrounding area, the release said.

For additional event information, or to register for the championship visit, the Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship website at www.wcpondhockey.com.