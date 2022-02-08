Utility rate decrease coming to Chestermere

The rate adjustments will be applied as of Jan. 1.

City councillors dropped utility rates for municipal water, wastewater, and curbside collection by two per cent during the Jan. 18 council meeting.

With the help of a grant received by the city, residents will pay the same as they did in 2020 and 2021, despite the previous council increasing utility rates by two per cent in 2021.

The previous council increased the utility rates in 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19 on utility revenue, a city of Chestermere media release said.

“However, residents were not impacted by this increase because these costs were offset by grant funding provided by the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada to support municipalities,” the release said.

The grant, the Municipal Operating Support Transfer (MOST), was available to municipalities to alleviate the financial impact that the pandemic caused.

Chestermere contributed $260,000 to offset the two per cent utility rate increase, in addition to grant funding provided in 2021.

For more information on utility rates or to sign up for e-billing, visit www.chestermere.ca/utilities.