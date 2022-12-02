Winter Lights Festival kicks off the holiday season in Chestermere

The City of Chestermere kicked off the holiday season with the annual Winter Lights Festival on Nov. 26.

Each year, residents and visitors enjoy fire pits, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides, entertainment, and a firework show over Chestermere Lake as John Peake Park is illuminated by a winter light display.

“It was an excellent turnout. We had a lot of the community attend the event, and they all seemed to be having a great time,” City of Chestermere Event Planner Nancie Huneault said.

New to the beloved Winter Lights Festival this year was a holiday market in the City Hall lobby in support of Gifts of Kindness, which provides short-term financial support to help meet the basic needs of Chestermere and south east Rocky View residents.

The Chestermere Public Library also had a market for residents and visitors to start holiday shopping, with the funds being allocated to library initiatives.

Huneault heard an overwhelming amount of positive feedback from residents, who enjoyed shopping at the markets, going on wagon rides, and families with small children who enjoyed the Lil Toot train.

“We’re all still trying to get back to some kind of normal after COVID, and people want to get out and celebrate and this is a great kick-off to the holiday season for the community,” Huneault said. “Turning on the lights officially sets everybody in that merry mood, there was a lot of positivity coming from the community.”

Without the support and dedication of volunteers, staff, vendors, and entertainers, the Winter Lights Festival wouldn’t be possible every year.

“Everyone is so passionate about coming out and supporting the community events, and it shows in the work that they do,” Huneault said. “I’m very appreciative and grateful for the team that works on putting these events together with me.”