2023 Chestermere Country Fair

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and let the fun begin, because the Chestermere Country Fair is coming on Saturday, September 9, 2023! But hey, don’t wait till the last minute to join the excitement – start planning your epic Red Ribbon entries now!

We’ve got an incredible array of categories for kids and adults alike to show off their skills and creativity. From baking your most mouthwatering brownies and cinnamon rolls to cultivating the tallest sunflower or crafting a stunning bouquet of bee-friendly flowers, the possibilities are endless! And that’s not all – we’ve got cucamelons, garlic, crooked carrots, weaving, knitting, sewing, felting, dyeing, photography, colouring, painting, loom crafts, diamond paintings, painted rocks, and a bunch of other surprises waiting for you!

Now, you might be wondering, what’s the deal with this Red Ribbon Competition? Well, it’s not your average contest – it’s a bench show! Think sewing, handicrafts, cooking, artwork, and photography, all brought together in a fun and fabulous display during our fair. Ribbons galore are up for grabs, with first, second, and third-place winners in each class. Oh, and don’t forget the shiny trophies waiting to be claimed by those who rack up the most points!

But wait, there’s more! We’ve shaken things up this year with a fresh twist – a Red Ribbon theme! Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of sunflowers, as this year’s theme takes center stage. Throughout the Red Ribbon classes, you’ll find special categories that must follow this flowery theme. And guess what? The theme will change every year, so you can expect a burst of new ideas and inspirations!

Now, buckle up for some thrift-flipping excitement! We’ve got a fantastic new addition called the “Thrift Flip.” Take a thrift store find and unleash your imagination to transform it into a totally unique outfit. Let your creativity run wild with just a few tweaks, and voilà – you’ve got yourself a fabulous fashion statement!

With a mind-boggling lineup of over 370 different classes for adults and children, you’re probably wondering why you haven’t signed up yet! Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to showcase your talents and have a blast with the whole community. Head over to the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society website (www.rvcagsociety.ca) to check out the complete list of classes and get started on your winning entries!

So mark your calendars, dust off your baking pans, pick up those knitting needles, and channel your inner Picasso – the Chestermere Country Fair is where the fun begins! See you there!

What is the Chestermere Country Fair??

The Chestermere Country Fair is Chestermere’s oldest annual event and 2023 is the 34th anniversary of the Country Fair, hosted by the Rocky View Chestermere Agricultural Society. This year the Country Fair will feature a parade, bike decorating contest, mutton bustin’, pancake breakfast, bull riding, kids zone, indoor and outdoor Harvest Market, food trucks, and more.

If you would like to volunteer or perhaps become a sponsor, please email chestermereagsociety@gmail.com. For more details, please visit our website www.rvcagsociety.ca.

