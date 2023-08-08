2023 National Women’s Tackle Championship

Two Chestermere Chiefs alumni. Amira Harb of Chestermere and Hannah Franssen of Langdon played with the Chestermere Chiefs football team as well as the Chestermere Lakers high school team. These ladies, 16 years old, were also selected to be on Team Alberta Female U18. They went to Ottawa to compete in the U18 Womens National Tackle football championships. They won gold defeating Team Quebec 52-22 Team Alberta are back to back champions.