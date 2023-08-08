Two Chestermere Chiefs alumni. Amira Harb of Chestermere and Hannah Franssen of Langdon played with the Chestermere Chiefs football team as well as the Chestermere Lakers high school team. These ladies, 16 years old, were also selected to be on Team Alberta Female U18. They went to Ottawa to compete in the U18 Womens National Tackle football championships. They won gold defeating Team Quebec 52-22 Team Alberta are back to back champions.
2023 National Women’s Tackle Championship
Congratulations to our Team Alberta U18 for winning Gold! Thank you to all our athletes, coaches, athletic therapists, and support staff for making this possible - Second Championship back to back!
