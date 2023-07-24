A top Chestermere City Official on Trial Over Alleged Assault Incident

The Strathmore courtroom came alive last week.. On July 17th, the trial of Kim Wallace, a top official for the City of Chestermere, began. Wallace faced charges of alleged assault against a colleague, which she adamantly denies.

The incident under scrutiny unfolded on January 13, when Sarah Willgress, then an employee under Wallace’s supervision, alleges she was accosted over concerns regarding a pending city communications strategy report for the council.

According to Willgress, during a meeting that included Wallace and several other staff members, Wallace towered over her, raised her voice excessively, and jabbed her aggressively on her right shoulder twice. “The experience left me trembling, nauseous, and at a loss for words,” recounted Willgress.

“Kim was an intimidating and abrasive figure to work under,” she added, further emphasizing the turmoil she had to endure.

Following the unsettling encounter, Willgress resigned from her role on February 22. Two other colleagues present at the time of the incident, Graydon Pease and Laruen Merrifield, have corroborated Willgress’s account of Wallace’s “aggressive pokes”.

In stark contrast to these allegations, Wallace has defended her actions, negating any claims of physical contact. She contends that she was nowhere near Willgress during the argument. “I excused myself, retired to my office, and pondered over the disturbing nature of our staff dispute,” shared Wallace.

Chestermere’s Mayor Jeff Colvin stood as a character witness in Wallace’s defence, alongside two other city councillors, further complicating the case.

Given the conflicting reports and the need for further examination of rebuttal evidence regarding Wallace’s character, the trial has been adjourned until August 4th.