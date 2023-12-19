Alberta Announces Significant Policy Changes and Developments Amid Legislative Break

As the Alberta Legislature takes a break, significant updates and changes are on the horizon for Albertans, set to take effect in the new year.

Starting January 1st, 2024, the province is set to increase benefits by 4.25% for AISH recipients, income support, and seniors. This move, impacting over 300,000 Albertans, is designed to ease the burden of rising living costs, particularly for essentials like food and housing. This decision follows the government’s commitment to re-index benefits to inflation, a significant step towards economic relief.

In another major change effective January 1st, 2024, the Alberta government will raise the damage threshold for mandatory police reporting of vehicle collisions from $2,000 to $5,000. Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen explains this adjustment aims to reduce the strain on police resources and address the inflation in auto repair costs. This new threshold is a response to the increased expenses associated with minor vehicle damages.

The province was a buzz with political and educational developments. Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s endorsement of a global shift away from fossil fuels at the UN climate summit was met with strong criticism from Premier Danielle Smith, who labeled it a “national embarrassment”. Smith condemned the decision, arguing it would lead to energy poverty and economic stagnation, voicing her disappointment over what she termed a betrayal of Alberta’s interests. In response, Project Confederation has initiated a campaign titled “Stop The Cap On Oil And Gas,” encouraging public participation through a petition.

An extensive survey conducted by Alberta Education, garnering nearly 13,000 responses, revealed a public inclination towards a stronger focus on history and global events in the new social studies curriculum. The survey, which included input from over 5,000 Albertans, highlighted the need for critical thinking skills and an understanding of local, Canadian, and global history. Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides emphasized that these insights would shape the development of a balanced, fact-based curriculum. The Alberta Parents’ Union also played a pivotal role in rallying public opinion, eagerly anticipating the draft curriculum to ensure alignment with member priorities.

In fiscal matters, the Province has introduced the Local Government Fiscal Framework (LGFF), replacing the former Municipal Sustainability Initiative. This new formula aims to offer a more transparent approach to allocating provincial capital funding to local governments. The 2024-25 fiscal year will see LGFF distribute $722 million to municipalities and Metis Settlements in Alberta, with an increase to $820 million slated for the following year. This shift marks a significant change in how local projects and infrastructure will be funded, potentially shaping the future of local governance and development in Alberta.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.