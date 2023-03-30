Alberta not-for-profit sector seeking support from provincial government 

Alberta not-for-profit leaders gathered in Calgary on March 14, revealing the sector’s top five priorities leading up to the provincial election.

The priorities were crafted to ensure not-for-profits can continue to support Albertans, after struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation.

“In almost 30 years of working within not-for-profits, I have never seen so many organizations close to shutting their doors,” said Karen Ball, president and CEO of the Calgary Chamber of Voluntary Organizations (CCVO). “Not-for-profits have been dealt blow after blow in recent years and simply put, not-for-profits are in crisis. We need Alberta’s political parties to take not-for-profits seriously and help set our sector up for long-term success.”

“The number of Albertans living on a low income and living without the capacity to meet their very basic needs in food and housing continues to grow. We are facing a housing crisis, a mental health crisis, an addictions crisis and we are all worried about our kids’ futures.

Strategic, evidence-based population-level collective action must be enacted in partnership between the social sector and the Government of Alberta. It is only through working together that we can begin to work on solving these crises and get back to growing the health and wellness of our communities and citizens,” said executive director, of Rise Calgary Salimah Kassam.

Alberta’s not-for-profits sector includes food, mental health, childcare, seniors care, housing, immigrant settlement, recreation, environment, and the arts.

“There are over 2,000 Alberta-based not-for-profits working in arts and culture in every corner of the province, and like the rest of the not-for-profit sector, the arts have been immensely impacted by the pandemic. Yet Albertans have consistently turned to the arts in person and online over the past three years to connect, reduce social isolation, improve mental health, or share an entertaining and moving experience. The arts are intrinsically connected to the quality of life in this province, while also contributing to tourism, talent attraction, mental wellness, community building, and revitalization efforts, said executive director, of Rozsa Foundation Simon Mallett. “The CCVO’s platform priorities support the recovery of artists and arts organizations to ensure that we can continue to enrich life in Alberta for years to come.”

“The not-for-profit sector needs to be there for Albertans when they need us the most,” said Ball. “Albertans rely on not-for-profit organizations every single day and, if taken seriously, our platform priorities will ensure we continue to help Albertans for decades to come.”

The priorities were created in collaboration with a coalition of leading organizations giving not-for-profits and charities a voice, The Nonprofit Vote.

The priorities are expected to stabilize the not-for-profit sector and ensure strong organizations going forward.

The priorities established include appropriate funding, a workforce strategy, better data collection, a door to government, and an empowered sector.

By providing $300 million over three years, not-for-profits can address the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, and under-resourcing to ensure the sector remains accessible for Albertans, a CCVO press release said.

A labour market study and strategy can be designed to stabilize the not-for-profit workforce by addressing recruitment and retention concerns throughout the sector.

Better data collection can be used to ensure the provincial government and not-for-profits can be effective through informed action, the release said.

CCVO is calling for the provincial government to explore and create a dedicated space in government to share challenges, successes, and opportunities, and a renewed partnership to address them.

Lastly, making investments go further by streamlining funding and sharing decision-making with not-for-profits on the effective allocation of funds will help empower the sector.

“ActionDignity has led critical initiatives in Calgary that address issues of diversity, human rights and racial inequities for more than two decades.

Not-for-profits help so, so, so many Albertans. As we head into a provincial election, it’s more important than ever that political parties understand what is happening on the ground in the not-for-profit sector and make commitments to support our sector. Every single Albertan will be better off if this work is done,” said executive director, ActionDignity Francis Boakye.

Visit the Calgary Chamber of Voluntary Organizations website for more not-for-profit priority details.