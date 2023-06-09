Alberta RCMP Major Crimes investigate Langdon homicide

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are investigating a homicide in Langdon.

On May 26, at 12:10 p.m., the Strathmore and Langdon RCMP responded to an emergency call of an assault at a Langdon residence.

When RCMP arrived, they found a female unresponsive. She was taken to a Calgary hospital in serious condition, an RCMP press release said.

A 31-year-old male, a resident of Langdon, was arrested at the scene.

On June 7, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital.

She was taken for an autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Calgary on June 8.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken carriage of the investigation, with the assistance of Strathmore and Langdon RCMP, and the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit.

The investigation continues and charges are pending.