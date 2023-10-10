Alberta Reveals Fall Immunization Schedule Amidst Respiratory Virus Concerns

Starting Tuesday, October 10, Albertans eligible for fall respiratory virus vaccines, including for influenza and COVID-19, can start booking their shots. With appointments commencing on October 16, the Alberta Health Services (AHS) has facilitated multiple avenues for vaccine bookings, including their dedicated Alberta Vaccine Booking System, community health clinics, and the 811 hotline.

The anticipated XBB COVID-19 vaccine formulation, which is expected to be superior, is also in the pipeline. The province suggests those awaiting their COVID-19 booster shots might want to hold off until this new formulation is available.

This vaccination push comes amidst other health concerns in the province. Earlier this week, the topic of immunization was unexpectedly mingled with an E. Coli outbreak update in Calgary daycares. Reporters took the opportunity to question Premier Danielle Smith regarding her stand on the COVID-19 booster shots, in light of the federal government’s recent recommendations. Smith remained private on her decision, stating she prioritizes her immune health and will consult with her doctor.

When Health Minister Adriana LaGrange was posed with the same question, she responded with a similar sentiment of autonomy over health decisions. However, she also emphasized the significance of vaccinations, particularly in the upcoming flu season, saying, “Doing what you can to prevent severe illness will also help secure our healthcare system for those who need it most.”

Comparatively, our western neighbors, British Columbia, are re-imposing mandatory masking in healthcare settings from October 3. Visitors in long-term care facilities will be obligated to don medical masks in communal areas, as announced on the B.C. government’s official site.

Although Alberta once rescinded the masking directive back in late June, its healthcare statistics remain a focal point. From September 3, Alberta has seen 21 confirmed RSV cases and 52 influenza cases leading to 10 hospitalizations. In the same span, the province recorded 1,470 COVID-19 cases, 286 hospitalizations, and sadly, 20 fatalities.

Alberta is soon set to unveil an updated dashboard providing comprehensive respiratory illness data. This will align Alberta’s reporting system with provinces such as British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia.

In conclusion, while immunization remains a potent defense, Albertans are also advised to continue maintaining hygiene protocols, keeping social distance, and avoiding contact when ill, as a combined effort to curb the spread of respiratory diseases this fall.