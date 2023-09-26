Albertans Weigh In on National Oil and Gas Emissions Cap

As the federal government moves forward with its promise to instate a national cap on oil and gas emissions this autumn, recent polls indicate that a surprising majority of Albertans might actually back such measures.

These findings come on the heels of a cautionary statement from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith last month, suggesting Ottawa tread lightly when challenging Albertans’ “resolve” on the issue.

Joe Vipond from the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, which commissioned the polls, commented on the results. “This is a departure from the story our government paints about Albertans’ stand on this issue. Our findings seem to tell a different story.”

To ascertain public opinion, two distinct polling firms, Leger and Research Co., were engaged. Both conducted simultaneous online surveys using identical questions, polling over 800 Albertans from August 25-27.

Though the methodology used doesn’t allow for a precise margin of error due to the non-random nature of online sampling, the alignment in their results is telling. When asked about their stance on a national emissions cap for the oil and gas sector, Leger recorded 57% in favour, while Research Co. reported 62% support.

Such coherence between the polls has added a layer of credibility, Mario Canseco of Research Co. noted. “The alignment between the samples is remarkable. It’s comforting to see such consistency.”

Leger’s poll, boasting a marginally larger participant count, shed light on regional differences: urban and suburban areas showed 62% and 56% support respectively, while the rural consensus stood at 46%.

Jared Wesley, a political scientist from the University of Alberta, wasn’t taken aback by these numbers. His decade-long research, the “Common Ground” project, indicates that the environmental conscience of Albertans might be more robust than often perceived.

“Contrary to popular belief, a significant number of Albertans are environmentally inclined. The misalignment comes when they assume the majority of their peers might not feel the same way. This misconception can greatly influence political narratives,” Wesley observed.

However, it’s worth noting that when compared with other provinces, Albertans’ endorsement for environmental policies impacting the oilpatch is somewhat muted. A separate Leger poll focused on climate change showed a substantial disparity in environmental concerns between Alberta and Quebec.

But it’s undeniable that the winds of opinion might be shifting, even if slightly. Vipond concluded, “When political figures claim Albertans oppose transitions or emissions caps, it’s essential to question the veracity of those statements. There’s a growing recognition that the status quo can’t remain.”

For the residents of Chestermere, these findings might serve as a reminder that the political climate, much like the world’s climate, is ever-changing and not always as predictable as it seems.