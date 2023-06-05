An integral member of local not-for-profit community announces retirement

After 16 years of supporting Chestermere and area children, youth, and their families, Synergy’s Executive Director Patty Sproule announced her retirement on June 30.

“While her experience, expertise and dedication will be sadly missed, no one deserves retirement more than Patty,” the Synergy Youth and Community Development Society Board of Directors said in a press release. “Over the past 45 years, Patty has selflessly given her time, blood, sweat and tears to serve children, youth, their families, and the community.”

In the past, Sproule has been a foster parent, an alternative school counsellor, and an assessment and treatment centre director.

She has overseen In-Home Support and Community Youth Worker Programs, co-founded Parent Link Centres, worked as a City of Chestermere Director, founded and developed Synergy, and served on the Rocky View Schools Board of Trustees.

Over 16 years, Sproule has founded or co-founded Gifts of Kindness, SERVE, the SHOUT program, community block parties, Everyday Angels, Seniors Lunch and Learns, the Chestermere Emergency Management Agency, Chestermere Regional Community Development Foundation and the Chestermere Community Health Care Centre.

She has also supported community initiatives such as the bike park, a youth internship program, the Langdon Summer Drop-in Program, the Chestermere Gives Back and Langdon Legacies initiatives, and the South East Rocky View Resource and Referral Program.

In addition to programs and initiatives, Sproule joined local coalitions, collaboratives, and collectives to fill gaps in the community.

She sat on the Chestermere Policing Committee and co-founded the Chestermere Crime Reduction Program, winning a Ministry of Justice award for Municipal Excellence during its third year, and recently, Sproule spearheaded an innovative restorative justice program, Project Rewrite.

Sproule developed the Centre for Community Leadership, which has become home to not-for-profit agencies and community groups.

Over her years serving the community, Sproule received the IPAC/ Deloitte Public Sector Leadership Innovation award, the AUMA Above and Beyond Municipal Sustainability Award, and recognition through the Alberta Parks and Recreation Award for Excellence in Youth Development.

Sproule is hopeful that the legacy she will leave behind is that she made a difference in the community.

“That I made a difference and that I helped develop other leaders and most recently the three staff members who are taking over my duties when I retire,” Sproule said. “Coralee, Terry, and Alicea have got this. I am very proud of them for stepping up to form the Synergy Leadership Team.”

For more information on programs visit Synergy’s website.