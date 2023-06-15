Art mural coming to Strathmore

A community-driven art mural has been given the green light from Strathmore Town Council.

The final art concept has not been approved, however, Strathmore council has approved a location for the Prospect Human Services Skills for Success public mural at Lambert Centre, on 85 Lakeside Blvd.

“This was an opportunity to support a local initiative that embodies council’s strategy for community wellness. Public art installations strengthen a community’s identity and foster a sense of local pride,” Director of Community and Protective Services, Mark Pretzlaff said. “I’m grateful to Prospect Human Services for coming forward with this idea and look forward to seeing it come to life.”

The art project incorporates Strathmore council’s strategy for intentional community development, a Town of Strathmore press release said.

“Art can connect communities in cultural experiences, creating a sense of belonging and connectedness to people, places, stories, and creative ideas,” the release said. “Art also engages citizens and artistic leaders in planning and building a thriving community for the future.”

In February, Prospect Human Services expressed a desire for a public art mural as part of the Skills for Success program, aiming to help the unemployed or underemployed improve their skills using art-based learning.

Strathmore administration have connected with the Strathmore Municipal Library and the Happy Gang to ensure their support of the project.

Strathmore council will approve the mural prior to installation after a concept has been finalized.