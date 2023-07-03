As Alberta and the rest of Canada grapple with a doctor shortage, Ottawa announces a new immigration stream for health workers

In response to the pressing shortage of health care professionals, the Canadian government has announced measures to recruit and welcome more in-demand workers to address the staffing crisis. This development brings new opportunities for our community, especially in the crucial field of family doctors and other health care specialties.

At a recent event in Bedford, N.S., Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos unveiled a dedicated “express entry” stream within the economic immigration program, specifically tailored for health professionals. The government plans to send out invitations for permanent residency applications to 500 foreign health workers, with another 1,500 invitations scheduled for next week. The program launch will be staggered to accommodate the high demand expected for these positions.

The invitations will extend to foreign doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, and optometrists. The federal government’s proactive approach aims to alleviate the health care crisis by addressing the urgent staffing needs within our country. It is estimated that around six million Canadians are without a family doctor, and the shortage of specialists is also a growing concern.

In the next five years, the physician shortage is predicted to become even more severe. According to federal data, Canada may face a deficit of approximately 44,000 doctors by 2028, including over 30,000 family doctors and general practitioners. Recognizing the urgency, Minister Fraser emphasized the importance of welcoming more health care professionals, aiming to increase the annual intake from the previous rate of 4,000 workers to around 8,000.

While this announcement is a significant step towards addressing the health care shortage, it is essential to note that it does not fully resolve issues related to foreign credential recognition. The federal government is committed to working with provinces and territories to tackle this ongoing challenge. Although medical licensing falls under provincial jurisdiction, the government plans to allocate more resources to streamline the process and address the complexities faced by foreign-trained doctors seeking licensure.

Foreign-trained doctors may immigrate to Canada, but their ability to practice their profession is not automatically guaranteed. Currently, there are Canadian-born doctors who have received their education abroad, facing obstacles in obtaining licenses due to intricate red tape. The medical residency program has specific criteria that can make it challenging for Canadian doctors educated in countries such as Australia, Ireland, and the U.K. to return and pursue entry-level positions required for licensure. Moreover, the process of proving Canadian equivalency and verifying credentials can be lengthy and discouraging for doctors working overseas.

To practice medicine in Canada, foreign-trained doctors must hold a degree from a recognized medical school, complete appropriate postgraduate training (residency), pass an exam, obtain a “licentiate” from the Medical Council of Canada, and be certified by either the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (RCPSC) or the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC). The provincial or territorial college of physicians and surgeons ultimately decides whether a candidate should be licensed. This rigorous process takes several years and can be financially burdensome for medical professionals.

While the government continues to collaborate with provinces, territories, and stakeholders to address the health care worker crisis, efforts are being made to improve workforce planning, retention, and the streamlining of foreign credential recognition. The goal is to create a smoother transition for new health professionals arriving in Canada, enabling them to apply their skills and expertise more efficiently.

In Chestermere, these developments present an opportunity for our community to benefit from the influx of skilled health care professionals. With their arrival, we can look forward to improved access to medical services and a stronger health care system, ultimately ensuring the well-being of our residents.