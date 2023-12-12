Boost for Local Recreation: RVC Grants Support Chestermere and Surrounding Area Organizations

Chestermere and the surrounding Rocky View County (RVC) area have something to celebrate as the Recreation Governance Committee approves a substantial funding boost for local organizations. This support, drawn from the 2023 Recreation Tax Levy, is set to enrich community life and foster cultural and recreational development.

A total of approximately $600,000 is available for 2023, aimed at supporting eligible non-profit organizations. Fifteen organizations have been awarded operational funds, while five others have received capital funds, totaling an impressive $173,685.

Highlighting the committee’s commitment to community needs, emergency funds have been allocated to the Dartique Community Association and the Beiseker & District Agricultural Society. Additionally, a three-year operational funding agreement has been struck with Springbank Park for All Seasons, further solidifying the area’s dedication to recreational excellence.

Among the notable recipients is the Swamp Donkey Musical Theatre Society in Bragg Creek, receiving $35,000. This non-profit performing arts organization is vital in providing theatrical education and performance opportunities, fostering skill development and community engagement. Despite facing a rental increase, the Society continues to serve a significant number of County and non-County residents.

The Jumping Pound Community Hall Society, stewards of the historic 95-year-old community hall, will also benefit from the full $7,100 of their request. This hall, a focal point for local celebrations and events, is a testament to the area’s rich heritage and communal spirit.

The Springbank Heritage Club, receiving $30,000, underscores the importance of spaces that cater to the social, cultural, and recreational needs of seniors and other residents. Similarly, the Bike Cochrane Society, awarded $1,500, plays a crucial role in maintaining local trails, providing a beloved recreational outlet for thousands of residents.

Other noteworthy beneficiaries include the Meadowlark Trail Society, 1st Bow Valley Scouts, North Rocky View Community Links Society, Beiseker Minor Hockey Association, Chestermere Curling Association, and several others, each contributing uniquely to the vibrancy of the community.

These grants not only reflect the RVC’s commitment to enhancing community facilities, services, and programs but also embody the spirit of collaboration and mutual support that characterizes Chestermere and its neighboring areas. As these organizations put the funds to use, residents can look forward to enriched recreational and cultural experiences, strengthening the community’s fabric.

