Calgary woman charged following officer-involved shooting in Wheatland County

The Southern Alberta District General Investigation Section has pursued charges against a Calgary resident in an officer-involved shooting in Wheatland County.

Kerry Jolene Funk, 37, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and uttering threats.

Funk was released on conditions and will appear in Airdrie Provincial Count in April.

On Feb. 12, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the Airdrie Rural RCMP received a call from Calgary Police to assist in locating a vehicle that was driving erratically.

The vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop, and later, an RCMP officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the vehicle near the Highway 564 and Range Road 245 intersection in Wheatland County.

The officer attempted to arrest the driver, but an altercation occurred resulting in the officer discharging their firearm.

Funk was taken by STARS to a Calgary hospital with gunshot injuries.

No officers were physically injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) took over the investigation, while the RCMP began an independent internal review, where training, policy, police response, and the duty status of members involved were subject to review.