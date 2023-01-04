Camp Chestermere celebrates a successful 2022

After two challenging years, Camp Chestermere was back to normal operations in 2022.

“2022 was an incredible year at Camp Chestermere,” Camp Chestermere executive director Shannon Dean said.

Camp Chestermere began hosting community events again and ran day and overnight camps since the beginning of the pandemic.

With the help of more than 200 volunteers donating over 4,000 hours in 2022, Camp Chestermere had more than 900 guest bookings from over 400 organizations, individuals, and families.

Over 1,600 campers spent part of their summer at Camp Chestermere, 163 campers were able to attend camp through the Helping All Campers Succeed Program, and with the help of the community, 77 campers were sponsored through the Jar Jar’s Kids Program.

Camp Chestermere continued to partner with local organizations including churches, the Rocky View Chestermere Agriculture Society, Synergy, Stepping Stones to Mental Health, and the Chestermere Public Library.

Camp Chestermere hosted community favourite events again, including the Family Fun Fair, Curds and Cans, Halloween Howler, and That Winter Thing.

To host family events and community initiatives, Camp Chestermere received grant funding from Chestermere Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) and United Way, Canada Summer Jobs, Enabling Accessibility Grant, Careers Grant, Rocky View County, and donations from the Rotary Club of Chestermere.

“Camp Chestermere truly is A Place to Belong and a gift to the community,” Dean said.

In the spring, Camp Chestermere launched a new membership structure allowing churches, organizations, families, and individuals to become members.

Dean encourages Chestermere residents to consider supporting Camp Chestermere through the new membership structure and serving on the board of directors.

For Dean, there were many highlights from 2022, however, getting to meet again in person without restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic, and offering the guest services program was at the top of the list.

More highlights from the year included the success of the Helpers All Campers Succeed Program, the launch of the new bylaws and membership structure, and having all of the Seasonal Leadership Positions covered by Canada Summer Jobs.

Although there was a lot to celebrate in 2022, Camp Chestermere did run into challenges, as donations were below the budgeted amount.

“Camp Chestermere was able to overcome the challenges this year due to the incredible, innovative and creative work of a dedicated year-round staff team,” Dean said. “The organization saw a lot of change during the year, and we were able to make it through the changes through an abundance of prayer, dedication, and reliance on each other.”

Another significant challenge Camp Chestermere had to overcome in 2022, was being short-staffed while running summer camps.

Despite being short-staffed, the team ensured the youth campers were cared for and had an amazing time at camp.

“We overcome challenges in front of us by living our values of Building Relationships, Creating Experiences and Developing people so that we are a gift to the community,” Dean said. “By living these values, we not only overcome our challenges, but we also create A Place to Belong for everyone.”

In the new year, Dean is focusing on continuing to nurture and develop relationships with community partners, continuing to explore more ways to be a gift to the community, and increasing the Camp Chestermere membership base.

For more information on programs, and memberships, visit the Camp Chestermere website.