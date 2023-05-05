Chantelle de Jonge advocating for a strong and free Alberta

Chestermere-Strathmore United Conservative Party (UCP) candidate Chantelle de Jonge is determined to protect Alberta’s motto, “Strong and free.”

De Jonge explained that she was inspired to join politics to protect Alberta, preserve strength and freedom, and build on the values that the province was built on.

“I believe there’s only one outcome in this upcoming election that does result in a strong and free Alberta, and that’s with the UCP,” de Jonge said. “This is the most important election in Alberta’s history. The UCP wants to keep Alberta moving forward, by growing and diversifying our economy, which means jobs and prosperity for the communities in our riding.

De Jonge noted the UCP is protecting services such as health care, education, and values including affordability.

To advocate for the issues within the riding, de Jonge is prepared to be a strong voice at the table for constituents with active and accessible representation.

In her campaign, de Jonge is advocating for health care, education, economic growth, policing, and investment.

“The UCP must be re-elected for us to move forward to ensure the folks in the riding succeed,” de Jonge said. “The UCP has brought forward so much excellent policy during the campaign, our record over the past has been excellent, and that’s the policy that keeps Alberta moving forward on issues.”

The UCP is advocating for policing in the province that addresses community-specific issues, with initiatives such as deploying sheriffs to support police, mandating body-worn cameras, establishing community safety plans, and encouraging collaboration between police and civilians.

“The UCP is taking bold action to support law and order, and make communities safer,” de Jonge said.

She added, if re-elected, the UCP will continue to work to grow the economy.

“Our economy is booming, Alberta is leading the country in economic growth, and all of the forecasts are showing that these trends are only going to continue,” de Jonge said. “It’s the UCP that did that, and the UCP needs to remain in government in order to build on that.”

De Jonge is advocating reducing corporate tax, encouraging more business in the province, ensuring health care, more schools, and inflation management for Albertans.

“Affordability is so important to Albertans, our inflation relief plan is working right now, this province has the lowest inflation in the country,” de Jonge said. “We’ve got our economy back on track.”

De Jonge noted that because health care is important to Albertans, the UCP is working to improve the health care system.

“Our health is so important to Albertans, the UCP isn’t kicking the can down the road on health care,” de Jonge said. “We’re making the changes the system needs to improve.”

De Jonge is now seeking the Chestermere-Strathmore constituents’ support to continue the work being done to improve health care, education, and economic growth.

“We need to re-elect the UCP to ensure this province continues to be the economic engine of this country,” de Jonge said. “That’s what keeps Albertans working, that’s what keeps Albertans prosperous and keeps Alberta that beacon of opportunity that it is.”