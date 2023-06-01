Chantelle de Jonge elected for Chestermere-Strathmore 

Chestermere-Strathmore residents elected United Conservative Party (UCP) candidate Chantelle de Jonge to represent the constituency on May 29.

De Jonge won the majority vote with 14,589 votes.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be elected by the residents of Chestermere-Strathmore, to represent them in the legislature,” de Jonge said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my team, to my family, and for all of the support that we received throughout this campaign.”

De Jonge was first inspired to join politics to protect Alberta, preserve strength and freedom, and build on the values that the province was built on.

Through her campaign, de Jonge focused on health care, education, and economic growth, protecting Alberta’s motto of “Strong and free,” reducing corporate tax, managing inflation, and encouraging more businesses to invest in the province.

To advocate for the issues within the riding, de Jonge is prepared to be a strong voice at the table for constituents with active and accessible representation.

While campaigning, de Jonge said the UCP had to be re-elected for Chestermere-Strathmore constituents to be successful.

“The UCP has brought forward so much excellent policy during the campaign, our record over the past has been excellent, and that’s the policy that keeps Alberta moving forward on issues,” de Jonge said. “That’s what keeps Albertans working, that’s what keeps Albertans prosperous and keeps Alberta that beacon of opportunity that it is.”

Going forward, de Jonge is advocating for a taxpayer amendment act to ensure government cannot increase personal taxes, or taxes for job creators without a referendum.

“That’s our commitment to protect Albertan families, job creators, employees, employers and investors from a tax increase,” de Jonge said.

De Jonge added that the UCP will continue to build on policies from the last four years while continuing to grow and diversify the economy.

“Alberta is booming right now, but there is more work to do to ensure we reach our full potential,” she said. “Albertans chose to move forward with the UCP, it’s an honour, and a privilege to be a part of that.”