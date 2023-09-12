Chestermere athletes represent at 2023 Alberta Sailing Provincials

A new level of summer sailing took over Sylvan Lake this past weekend with the 2023 Alberta Sailing Provincials regatta hosted at Camp Kuriakos. This is the first time Sylvan Lake has hosted this event on behalf of the Alberta Sailing Association.

Racing began on Saturday, September 2nd, for all fleets with the dinghy course located just off the shore of Camp Kuriakos, and the keelboat course launching from Sylvan Lake’s Marina Bay. The regatta brought over 45 sailboats and nearly 70 sailors to Sylvan Lake to compete for this year’s provincial titles. Fleets included keelboat, optimist, ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, and x-class sailors. Concluding the regatta on September 4th, several Calgary Yacht Club athletes earned top finishes in their respective fleets.

Here are this year’s final results, listed in fleet order:

Keelboat

1st Place: Steve Blumer, Christine Corbett, Brent Buzugley (Glenmore Sailing Club)

2nd Place: Chris Lemke, Nathan Lemke, Jeff Kay (Glenmore Sailing Club)

3rd Place: Doug Stuart, Josh Brown, Susan Cossi, Michael Wuetherick (Sylvan Lake Sailing Club)

ILCA 7

1st Place: Mark Bugiak (Wabamun Sailing Club)

2nd Place: Cameron Hay (Glenmore Sailing Club)

3rd Place: Phil Paxton (Calgary Yacht Club)

ILCA 6

1st Place: Isaac Bussin (Calgary Yacht Club)

2nd Place: Steve Reichenfeld (Calgary Yacht Club)

3rd Place: Weston Freeman (Glenmore Sailing Club)

ILCA 4

1st Place: Bernice Cao (Calgary Yacht Club)

2nd Place: Zairyn Mierau (Calgary Yacht Club)

3rd Place: Claire Wooldridge (Calgary Yacht Club)

X-Class

1st Place: Ben Buzugley & Matthew Moreau (Glenmore Sailing Club)

2nd Place: Aryan Virk & Barrett Duff (Calgary Yacht Club)

3rd Place: Marnie Glendinning & Nathan Glendinning (Calgary Yacht Club)

Optimist

1st Place: Samuel Mierau (Calgary Yacht Club)

2nd Place: Finley Hoffmann (Calgary Yacht Club)

3rd Place: Rachel Sullivan (Calgary Yacht Club)

Asked how it feels to earn a 3rd place finish, eleven-year-old regatta participant, Rachel Sullivan, said “it was awesome. I was definitely happy.” Sullivan is an Optimist sailor who hails from Chestermere, Alberta, and was one of the many youths who competed in the event.

The Alberta Sailing Association President, Stacey Gibb, highlighted the energy of the event was elevated and the sailors performed competitively under a variety of wind and sailing conditions.

“The event was a success with many thanks to our dedicated volunteers, competitors, and the community of Sylvan Lake for welcoming us. Coming to Sylvan Lake and bringing all competitive classes of sailors together, dinghy and keelboat, allowed us to broaden the scope of this annual regatta and it was an exceptional experience for all. One we hope to continue,” Gibb said.

To view the full sailing results, please visit the Alberta Sailing Association website.