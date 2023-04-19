Chestermere Boulevard twinning project review underway

City Council is continuing to investigate the twinning of a major roadway in Chestermere.

At the March 28 council meeting, Mayor Jeff Colvin presented the concept of twinning Chestermere Boulevard to West Chestermere Drive.

“We’re looking at from Rainbow Road to West Chestermere Drive adding an additional lane, which would allow us to twin it,” Colvin said. “I know they looked into it quickly, and the idea that one lane would be required to allow that to happen and removing some of the medians.”

He explained city administration was reviewing the feasibility and cost of the project.

At the April 18 council meeting, City Director of Growth and Planning Travis Fillier said city administration is just starting to determine the feasibility of the project and working to prepare a cost estimate.

“In the midst of planning twinning Range Road 284 to Rainbow Road, we’re trying to bring forward, and trying to do both at the same time, because both ends are being done right now,” Colvin said. “It would be a good idea to try and connect it.