Chestermere celebrates older adults during Seniors’ Week 

The City of Chestermere celebrated the contributions older adults have made in the community during Seniors’ Week.

“Seniors’ Week for 2023 was an absolutely incredible event,” Older Adults Coalition of Chestermere (OACC) Co-Chair Joanne Lemna said.

From June 5 until June 10, Seniors’ Week featured a variety of activities, events, and festivities for older adults.

The week-long celebration kicked off with an opening ceremony at City Hall, followed by a seniors’ tea.

The week of activities and events included Tour De Chestermere, a presentation by the Chestermere Historical Foundation featuring the history of place names around the city, a pancake breakfast, information sessions, tours of Lakeshore Manor, and a game night at the Whitecappers.

During Seniors’ Week, the Chestermere Whitecappers hosted an open games night for older adults. Photo/Older Adults Coalition of Chestermere

Older adults were invited to a day at Camp Chestermere for a poutine lunch,

pontoon boat tours, and a trade show featuring local services and supports available in the community.

Seniors’ Week concluded with Bhangra dances, musical entertainment, food trucks, and closing remarks on behalf of the Seniors’ Week Planning Group at John Peake Park.

Lemna noted that Seniors Week surpassed previous attendance records, with more than 650 attendees at events, and more than 100 volunteers.

“The attendance surpassed previous years, but more importantly the inclusive and diverse nature of all of the attendees was truly heartwarming,” Lemna said. “It was absolutely incredible to see so many people from our community, and all aspects of our community feeling welcome and engaging with each other, it was a really great thing to see.

Lemna attributes the spike in attendance to the dedication of the Seniors’ Week Planning Group, with social media campaigns, posters, and ensuring not-for-profits shared the events with members.

Throughout the week, Seniors’ Week organizers received a lot of positive feedback from event attendees and constructive suggestions for future events.

“It was really great to get feedback, knowing that the functions and events we are planning are things people want to do and enjoy,” Lemna said. “Knowing they want to do more of it, makes it even more rewarding and helps us know when we get it right.”

Without the support of volunteers, the City of Chestermere, OACC, Camp Chestermere, Synergy, Chestermere Seniors Services, Lakeshore Manor, Chestermere Whitecappers, and the Chestermere Historical Foundation Seniors’ Week wouldn’t have been possible.

“There was a lot of hard work that went into it, and at the end of the day, seeing the outcome we had, made absolutely every second we put into planning so worth it. To see people laughing and encouraging, it was absolutely incredible,” Lemna said. “The planning group was so proud of what we collectively accomplished this year. Bigger and better next year.”