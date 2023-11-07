Chestermere Claims Progress on Directives Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

Chestermere is once again embroiled in a contentious clash with Municipal Affairs. Residents, many of whom are tiring of what they term “re-speak” from city hall, watch with bated breath as their elected officials lock horns with provincial authorities.

Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams, a keen observer of these unfolding events, raises concerns. While newly elected governments often enjoy a honeymoon period, she fears this might be a short-lived grace for Chestermere’s current council. “Considering the increasingly adversarial stance the city has taken against the inspection report and the government, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is a council that’s headed for dissolution,” she remarks.

In a dramatic show of unity against the Municipal Affairs, the majority voting bloc of Chestermere City Council has vowed to back the Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) in a legal feud. During the October 31st Council Meeting, the council showcased their staunch belief that CAOs should have the necessary latitude to work in their municipalities’ best interests.

This support isn’t just verbal; it’s financial. Chestermere City Council has approved the use of unused budgeted funds from the 2023 budget, tapping into a surplus of $6 million. This move ensures that the city is financially armed to tackle any legal impediments that might come their way.

Mayor Jeff Colvin fervently defends the Council’s position, stating, “Our city’s future is paramount. This decision to back the CAO’s legal venture underlines our dedication to Chestermere and its residents. We stand firm in our commitment to local governance principles. Our aim is to ensure Chestermere’s continued growth and prosperity.”

The ongoing court case against Municipal Affairs, revolving around the inspection and the subsequent Cuff Report, is expected to heat up in the coming months. The City of Chestermere is not just challenging the investigation findings but is also vying for the removal of the Official Administrator.

The backdrop to this showdown? A municipal inspection, ordered in May 2022, concluded in March, which found city management in an “irregular, improper, improvident” manner. Mayor Colvin, alongside his majority voting bloc and city administrators, has persistently denounced this inspection as biased.

While the province acknowledges the legal challenge, it has refrained from commenting since the application’s initiation.

In this intense game of municipal chess, three councillors – Shannon Dean, Sandy Johal-Watt, and Ritesh Narayan – stand out. These individuals, whose grievances initially sparked the inspection, have repeatedly challenged the city’s moves. In the recent Tuesday meeting, both Dean and Narayan reiterated their opposition.

As the city and the province brace for a legal showdown, Chestermere residents can only hope for a resolution that prioritizes their interests. With political experts like Williams predicting possible dissolution and a relentless City Council, the future seems uncertain. Chestermere now waits, with hope and apprehension, for the next move in this high-stakes standoff.