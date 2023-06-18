Chestermere hosts first-ever summer carnival

Chestermere City Counillors Blaine Funk and Mel Foat join Mayor Jeff Colvin for the opening of the first-ever Chestermere summer carnival. Photo/Ty Tomasta

The carnival featured amusement rides, games, live performances, and a firework show.

The City of Chestermere partnered with Wild Rose Shows to bring an inaugural summer carnival to Chestermere.

From June 16 to June 18, the carnival featured food, games, amusement rides, live performances, and a firework show at John Peake Park.

The carnival showcased local talent with live performances from Trina Morgan, Pistol Noon, Memphis and the Grande Band, and the Rocky Mountain Maniacs.

Chestermere hosts first-ever summer carnival pic 2
City Counillor Blaine Funk enjoys an amusement ride at Chestermere’s inaugural summer carnival. Photo/Ty Tomasta

City officials worked closely with Wild Rose Shows to ensure a comprehensive inspection of the amusement rides, as a result of incidents from other municipalities, a City of Chestermere press release said.

The amusement rides passed a joint inspection and were re-certified by the Alberta Elevating Devices and Ride Safety Association (AEDARSA), and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety prior to the carnival opening in Chestermere. 

