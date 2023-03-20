Chestermere Ladies Team qualifies for Provincial Curling Club Championships 

Chestermere Ladies Team qualifies for Provincial Curling Club Championships
Skip Trisha Kloschinsky, third Deb Davidson, second Cheryl McDonald, lead Darlene Swiderski, and alternate Marla Forth represented Chestermere at the Southern Alberta Curling Club Championships in Coaldale from March 10 to 12. Photo/Marla Forth

The team is one route to the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships.

A Chestermere ladies’ curling team is heading to provincials.

Chestermere’s Trisha Kloschinsky rink qualified out of the “A” Event at the Southern Alberta Curling Club Championships in Coaldale Alberta from March 10 to 12, 2023. 

Chestermere Ladies Team qualifies for Provincial Curling Club Championships pic 2
The Chestermere ladies’ curling team is heading to provincials, and on route for the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships which features the top club level curlers from across Canada. Photo/Marla Forth

Skip Trisha Kloschinsky, third Deb Davidson, second Cheryl McDonald, lead Darlene Swiderski, and alternate Marla Forth will represent Chestermere at provincials in Lethbridge from March 28 to April 2, 2023. 

Should they be successful in winning Provincials the next step is the Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships (previously Travelers Curling Club Championship and The Dominion Curling Club Championship) which is the annual curling tournament held in Canada. 

The tournament features the top club level curlers from every province and territory in Canada, plus Northern Ontario.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

