Chestermere Man Charged After Altercation with Peace Officer

A recent dispute between a Chestermere resident and a peace officer has culminated in charges being filed against the resident, bringing the matter to public attention.

On August 12th, a member of the Sheriff Highway Patrol was engrossed in routine traffic enforcement duties when he noticed he was being filmed by a man seated in a car parked behind him. The situation was further aggravated when the man brazenly showed the officer the middle finger, as detailed in a statement shared by the RCMP on Wednesday.

The very same day, during a different traffic stop, the officer was again approached by the individual, this time coming startlingly close to the patrol car. The proximity of his parking raised immediate alarms for the on-duty sheriff.

Things took an unexpected turn when, during yet another traffic stop, the man, now in a wheelchair, positioned himself directly behind the officer, choosing to halt in a merge lane. Continuing his recording, his loud and seemingly agitated commentary added to the tense atmosphere.

Intriguingly, while the sheriff managed the traffic stop, the individual took the initiative to converse with the driver who had been halted, leading to a backup call by the officer, sensing a potential escalation.

The culmination of these events led to the arrest of the 40-year-old Chestermere local, Dwight Nathaniel Domino. Charges against him include obstruction of a peace officer, intimidation through both following and blocking a highway, and watching and besetting.

Following a bail hearing, Domino was granted release. He is set to make his appearance at the Alberta Court of Justice in Chestermere come November 7th. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictability peace officers can face, even during routine duties.