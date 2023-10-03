Chestermere Neighbour Strathmore Hospital Faces Human Rights Complaint

Just 20 minutes east of Chestermere, our neighbouring community of Strathmore is in the spotlight following a disturbing claim of anti-Indigenous discrimination leading to a tragic death.

Benedict Crow Chief, a resident of the Siksika Nation, has officially lodged a human rights complaint against Alberta Health Services and Strathmore District Health Services hospital. The claim centers around the tragic passing of his wife, Myra Crow Chief, this past April. Allegations suggest that staff and doctors at the Strathmore facility failed to disclose to the Crow Chiefs that Myra had active abdominal bleeding, a condition they reportedly knew about.

At a heart-wrenching news conference held 100 kilometres east of Calgary on the Siksika Nation, Benedict Crow Chief recounted the horrifying final days of his wife’s life. Tears streaming down his face, he posed a significant question: “Would we be treated differently if we were not Indigenous? I feel the answer is yes.”

Alberta Health Services, in an official statement, has mentioned its commitment to a “full quality assurance review” regarding the treatment Myra Crow Chief received. Despite not commenting on the specific case, as it is under review by the Alberta Human Rights Commission, AHS has expressed intent to collaborate with Siksika Nation on the concerns raised.

The detailed complaint highlights that Myra Crow Chief, 49 at the time of her passing, died at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre shortly after being released from the Strathmore hospital. Interestingly, a few months prior to her death, Myra had been to the Foothills hospital due to bloody stool from gastrointestinal bleeding. Despite her past medical issues, her symptoms were not adequately addressed during her time at Strathmore hospital.

Strathmore hospital’s reputation is far from stellar within the Siksika community. The filed complaint states that it is perceived as “a locus of systemic, anti-Indigenous discrimination.” This has deterred many from the Siksika community from seeking care there, even though it’s closer than other facilities.

Details emerging from the complaint paint a picture of neglect. From inadequate communication about Myra’s CT scan results that showed evidence of active bleeding to an absence of pain management, the circumstances surrounding Myra’s care appear alarming.

Siksika Chief Ouray Crowfoot expressed the nation’s broader concerns with the health-care system, stating that they are seeking equitable treatment for their members. He believes it’s not an isolated incident and other members have faced similar discrimination, leading to a collective plea for change.

Adding weight to Chief Crowfoot’s concerns, Siksika Coun. Sam Crowfoot emphasized the need for a systemic overhaul. He highlighted the broader issue of inequitable treatment of Indigenous people in health institutions across Canada.

While the Crow Chief family’s grief is immeasurable, they hope that their painful experience can instigate real change. They are not merely seeking financial compensation. Their primary aim is to ensure that systemic remedies like equity audits, changes in hiring practices, and essential training in anti-racism and cultural sensitivity are implemented in