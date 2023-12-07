Chestermere RCMP responded to high risk situation near Our Lady of Wisdom School

On Dec. 6, 2023, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Chestermere RCMP responded to a report of a male passed out in a back yard and he was in possession of a sawed off shotgun. As a precaution, a nearby school was placed on a hold and secure and residents in the immediate area were asked to remain in their houses.
RCMP arrived and the male was quickly taken into custody.
Justin Cutter (30), a resident of Siksika Nation, has been charged with:
- Carrying concealed weaponUnauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon
- Possession of restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammo without licence/registration
- Weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization x 2
- Possession of a controlled substance (x2) – Fentanyl and Cocaine
UPDATE!
After a Judicial Interim Release Hearing, Cutter has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Alberta Court of Justice on Dec. 17, 2023, in Strathmore.
