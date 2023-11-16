Chestermere School Site

Submitted story: Shali Ramdeen-Baziuk

I would like to take this opportunity to share some information with all of you in light of the recent post from the City of Chestermere regarding title to our much anticipated and needed high school site.

Unfortunately, the title we were given is for 8.95 acres, on a total high school site of 15.96 acres. The City has confirmed the remaining 7 acres has not been transferred and their best estimate is that it will take another 2 months. RockyView has been very clear that the high school site needs to be ready. A partially ready site is not a ready site. The outstanding 7 acres is the status quo we have been living with for years now.

The school board will submit a capital priorities list to the province at the end of November, along with the 61 other school boards in Alberta. Although we cannot indicate the site as being ready for construction, and therefore will not be considered for construction funding, we will advocate strongly for design, planning, or pre-planning funding, which are the province’s capital priority categories.

To clear up any confusion, the projects that make the top of the list are the ones that are site ready for construction, or close to it based on discussion between RVS planning, developers, and the municipalities. As such, other sites in RVS are listed above the Chestermere high school site. The rationale that RVS not prioritizing our high school site is why the site is not being readied by the municipality is not accurate. When the site is ready, the site will rise on the priority list, not the other way around.

I am also in receipt of a K-9 school site land title. I have thought it prudent to ask the RVS planning team to verify that this title makes up the entirety of the school site and I will communicate that information when it is received.

Your help in advocacy is still needed. Chestermere is in desperate need of schools and we cannot get funded for a school without a site to put it on. More information on what is needed and how you can help is available on the RVS website.

I share your disappointment with this news. I anticipate it will cause some discussion. Should you wish to contact me for more details or clarification, my contact information is below. I will not respond to any comments on this post as I only share facts on social media and I have no more facts to share. Nor do I wish to engage in any diatribe.