Chestermere students preparing for upcoming musical

Student rehearsals are underway for the Chestermere High School’s (CHS) rendition of Chicago in May.

Reese Cox, a Grade 12 performing arts student brought forward the idea of performing Chicago to Drama and English Teacher Christine Fulthorpe in December.

“He suggested that we have the dancing and singing abilities,” Fulthorpe said. “I told the class I wouldn’t even entertain the idea of a musical, but the storyline of Chicago really grabbed my attention.”

Auditions began in early January, with rehearsals officially starting on Jan. 30, to prepare for multiple performances.

“The dedication of these students is outstanding, this is a ton of work, and the process is extremely time-consuming,” Fulthorpe said. “Rehearsals have been going so well.”

Students have been rehearsing three days a week, in addition to practicing during lunch breaks, and before classes start everyday. Photo/Christine Fulthorpe

Fulthorpe had multiple Grade 12 students share their dance experience and take on choreography roles.

Advaitha Bhardjwar and Neda Ljaljevic have led the dances and are teaching the dances to the class.

Performers have also been working with band director and singing coach, Jessica Ploughman.

Fulthorpe noted that Ploughman has been leading the jazz band students to learn the music of Chicago and instructing them on how to accompany the performers during singing numbers.

Production students are working to build sets and props, light the show, and act as stagehands during the performances.

“The production students have been hard at work with a lot of painting and developing set pieces that are conducive to a musical,” Fulthorpe said. “Everyone has come together and has been working so hard. It is going to be spectacular.”

In addition to scheduled rehearsals, students are working during lunch breaks and in the morning before school starts.

“Students are responsible for attending all rehearsals, and all shows and knowing their lines, songs, and dance numbers. Production students are responsible for creating the visuals for the play, including props, sets, painting, lighting, tech, and the sound effects,” Fulthorpe said.

Without the support of dedicated staff members, Ploughman, Mrs. Jones, Mrs. Perry, Ms. Vo and Ms. Boutilier, and the CHS Parent Council, the performance wouldn’t be possible.

Getting involved in the performing arts not only allows students to express their creativity, and get out of their comfort zone, but it also gives students an opportunity to build relationships and build confidence.

“It is beneficial to the development of adolescent and young children because it teaches team-working skills, discipline and determination, and empathy,” a student said.

Students have been learning their lines, songs, and dances, along with building sets, props, and learning lighting, and sound effects. Photo/Christine Fulthorpe

“Getting involved in the performing arts is important because it showcases a wide range of unique and interesting abilities. It helps people step out of their comfort zone and explore various aspects of the arts community such as singing, acting, painting, dancing, and sculpting. Performing arts encourages people to have fun and make good friends which are important skills for everyday people. It also aids the development of perseverance and commitment capabilities. Performing arts is a fun class to be a part of,” a student noted.

Another student added, “Getting involved in performing arts gives that person the opportunity to express and learn more about creativity and how there are so many different areas to be a part of when doing a production. It also allows these creativities to be shared without the fear of judgment or ridicule as we are all working insanely hard to make something that we will be proud to share with others.”

Fulthorpe is hopeful that her students will experience what it means to be a part of a community, on and off the stage.

“They need to come together and collectively put on a show. Something to showcase to the Chestermere, Langdon and the Calgary area. We encourage all to come out and witness the talents of CHS,” Fulthorpe said.

Opening night of Chicago is May 31 at 7 p.m., followed by a June 1, 7 p.m. show, a June 3, 1 p.m. performance, and a June 3, 7 p.m., finale.

“I want to share my appreciation and admiration for these students. They brought this idea forward,” Fulthorpe said. “They have been executing it to perfection and are ready to showcase their talents to the community.”

Fulthorpe encourages community members who have donations such as cardboard, paint, and building materials, or are interested in sponsoring Chicago, to email her at cfulthorpe@rockyview.ab.ca.

“We are a community-based program, and the students would be ecstatic to advertise your business during the run of our show,” she said.