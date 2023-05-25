Chestermere to recognize seniors in week-long celebration

The City of Chestermere is recognizing older adults with a variety of programs, events, and festivities for Seniors’ Week.

“It’s to celebrate and recognize the contributions that seniors and older adults made to the communities that enhance the quality of life in Alberta,” Joanne Lemna said.

In Chestermere, Seniors Week has evolved to include daily activities throughout the week.

Seniors’ Week is kicking off on June 5, with an opening ceremony at noon at city hall, followed by seniors’ tea at 1:30 p.m., where older adults can enjoy a relaxing afternoon with tea and treats.

This year, the City of Chestermere, the Whitecappers Association, the Chestermere Historical Foundation, the Older Adults’ Coalition of Chestermere (OACC), Camp Chestermere, Synergy, Chestermere Food Bank, Lakeshore Manor, Trellis, and Chestermere Seniors Services joined the Seniors’ Week Planning Group to bring various programs, information sessions, and events to the community for older adults.

“This year we had a planning group, which was amazing. It’s been very collaborative, and it’s been really cool to be involved and see the collaboration and partnerships,” Lemna said. “It’s been great.”

The week’s activities and events include Tour De Chestermere, a historical foundation presentation featuring the history of place names around the city, a day at camp, a pancake breakfast, information sessions, and a game night.

The City of Chestermere is inviting older adults to ride their bicycles or walk around the lake and learn about points of interest on a guided tour of Chestermere during the Tour De Chestermere on June 6.

Register for Tour De Chestermere here.

The Whitecappers and the Chestermere Historical Foundation have partnered to host origin place names and refreshments, where older adults are invited to the Whitecappers Association to learn about the history and origin of place names around the community.

The OACC, Camp Chestermere, and Synergy have teamed up for a day at camp on June 7.

The day’s events include outdoor games, a $5 poutine bar, pontoon boat tours, and a trade show featuring local services and support for older adults in the community.

To register for a day at camp email jumpmaster2@shaw.ca, or illingw8@telus.net.

On June 8, older adults are invited to attend an information session focusing on public safety, being scam aware, Alberta Health Services goals of care, and elder abuse.

On June 9, the Lakeshore Manor is hosting tours of the facility and providing tea and snacks, followed by a game night at the Whitecappers.

To support Seniors’ Week Synergy is sponsoring an online 50/50 raffle and will have iPads at events to enter the draw.

Seniors’ Week festivities will conclude on June 10, with Bhangra dances, musical entertainment, food trucks and a few closing remarks on behalf of the Seniors’ Week Planning Group at John Peake Park.

Lemna explained that Seniors Week is a great opportunity for older adults to engage with others in the community.

“It’s a great way for the community to say they appreciate all of the contributions older adults have made to the community,” Lemna said.

“Communities grow on the backs of others, and we’re so fortunate in Chestermere that we have a very inclusive and giving community that is full of volunteerism.”

Without the support and dedication of the local not-for-profits, Seniors’ Week wouldn’t be possible every year.

“A lot of our programs and our not-for-profit groups are built on volunteerism, it’s not lacking in this community, and it’s wonderful to see. It’s an opportunity to celebrate those who have paved the way for everyone else,” Lemna said. “The not-for-profits have been so incredibly generous in getting everything organized and hosting these events, it’s amazing.”