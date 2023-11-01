Chestermere Watches closely as Alberta Legislature Kicks Off With Pivotal Throne Speech

Today, October 30th, Chestermere witnesses the beginning of a potentially transformative legislative session in Alberta. As the legislative session resumes, it sets the tone with the eagerly awaited speech from the throne.

Joseph Schow, the Government house leader, anticipates a robust session, promising between seven to nine bills up for discussion, aiming to run the sitting until early December.

A pivotal highlight to look out for is Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative government’s proposal. It signifies a defining moment for Alberta’s future within the Canada Pension Plan. The legislature is set to discuss a landmark legislation mandating a public referendum before the province could even consider departing from the Canada Pension Plan to establish its own provincial counterpart.

Furthermore, echoing the voice of many Albertans, the government plans to introduce a legislation ensuring that Albertans have a direct say in any potential tax increments.

While the throne speech is poised to offer a comprehensive overview of the government’s roadmap for the coming months, the Opposition isn’t staying silent.

The New Democrats, serving as the loyal opposition, have made their stance clear by releasing an alternative throne speech. Their vision? Addressing the immediate concerns that touch the daily lives of Albertans. They urge the government to tackle pressing challenges, such as the escalating auto insurance rates, mounting electricity bills, skyrocketing tuition fees, and the palpable shortage of housing.

With both sides gearing up for passionate discussions and potential transformative decisions, Chestermere residents are poised to witness a session that might shape the province’s future for years to come. As these essential subjects come under the legislative microscope, Chestermere waits with bated breath.