Chestermere’s Annual Pond Hockey Tournament Braces for Action Despite Warm Weather

Chestermere, Alberta – The Tim Hortons Western Canada Pond Hockey Championship, a much-anticipated post-Christmas event in Chestermere, is all set to proceed this week, overcoming recent warm weather challenges. Alex Halat, the tournament organizer, has confirmed that the event will take place as planned, marking a continuation of a holiday tradition that has quickly become a highlight for the community.

After a period of uncertainty due to unseasonably warm temperatures, a final inspection of Chestermere Lake’s ice last week brought good news. The ice was measured at a thickness of 17.8 centimeters, deemed safe for the three-day shinny tournament. “It was a nerve-racking build-up, but we’re excited to move forward,” Halat shared.

This year’s tournament, the fifth since its inception in 2018, will see some adjustments. The limitations imposed by weather conditions mean that heavy machinery can’t be used on the ice, leading organizers to manually create the rinks. As a result, the 2023 event will feature nine rinks hosting about 50 youth teams, a scale-down from the usual 16 rinks and approximately 100 teams.

Despite these changes, the enthusiasm for the tournament remains high. Halat and his team of dedicated volunteers are relieved and eager to see the event come to fruition. “Our volunteers have put in countless hours. It’s a relief to know it wasn’t in vain,” he stated.

The pond hockey championship, which began as a non-sanctioned tournament in 2018, features a unique four-on-four format without designated goalies, offering a distinct and exhilarating experience for players and spectators alike. The tournament’s rapid rise in popularity reflects the community’s love for the sport and the sense of camaraderie it fosters.

As Chestermere gears up for this festive sporting event, the scaled-back version promises to retain the spirit and excitement that have made it a favorite tradition. The community eagerly anticipates the start of the games, ready to embrace the fun and competition that the pond hockey championship brings each year.