City conducting gender equality survey

Chestermere organizations are conducting a gender equality survey, for the CanWILL Inclusive Community Initiatives grant opportunity.

The City of Chestermere, along with the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society, Synergy, and Rocky View Immigrant Services have partnered on a grant opportunity, CanWILL Inclusive Community Initiatives, through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

The grant will support Canadian women in local leadership, the City of Chestermere website said.

The project was first implemented by the FCM and funded by the federal government through Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE).

“The program aims to address the barriers that women face when running for municipal office, while also improving the community once elected to ensure their participation. This

includes addressing sexism or racism, which have been known as significant obstacles to women’s participation,” the website said. “The hope is to create a space where everyone is welcomed and motivated to practice leadership in their interests.”

Local organizations are now conducting a survey to promote equality within the community.

Chestermere residents are encouraged to answer the survey questions, allowing the organizations to gather insight into how the community can be improved, and what is going well.

The information collected from the survey will be shared with the community for growth opportunities, to evaluate how programs and services are run, and to inform policies, the website said.

The survey responses are anonymous and will be open until March 6.

Anyone who identifies as a woman and is interested in participating in workshops related to empowerment and leadership in the spring and summer, is encouraged to visit the link provided within the survey.

Take the gender equality survey here.