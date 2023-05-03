City council appoints auditor

Chestermere City Council appointed an auditor to complete the 2021 and 2022 financial audits.

During the May 2 council meeting, Gregory, Harriman and Associates LLP was appointed as the city’s auditor.

“The City of Chestermere is committed to competitive purchasing as the primary strategy in the procurement of goods and general services. This process is based on the principles of fair and good competition, best value, transparency and accountability,” the council report said.

The services will be for a five-year period, and begin with the financial audit for 2021, and 2022.

The audits are expected to be completed by September.

The City of Chestermere issued a request for proposals and received one proposal in response to the request.

“The proposal was evaluated against pre-determined qualitative and quantitative criteria specified within the request for proposals,” the report said. “The evaluation criteria included measures based on availability and delivery, customer service, support and communication, quality of audit and assurance services as well as pricing.”

City Councillor Sandy Johal-Watt expressed her concern about the city receiving only one proposal.

“I’m concerned about the optics to this, it being one proposal, considering the lack of proposals and interest,” Johal-Watt said.

The presenter explained to council that many firms couldn’t complete Chestermere’s audit because of timing and staffing restraints heading into the summer months.