City council exploring Rainbow Road roundabout options 

Chestermere City Council is continuing work to improve traffic flow on Rainbow Road.

City Director of Community Growth and Infrastructure Travis Fillier explained during the March 14 council meeting that Merganser Drive, Rainbow Falls Drive, and Waterford Boulevard were previously deemed feasible intersections for roundabouts.

Merganser Drive was the most desired because of its proximity to Chestermere Boulevard, and high traffic in the area, while the Waterford Boulevard roundabout project could be deferred and paired with future construction projects.

The Merganser Drive roundabout project was estimated at $990,000, with construction starting this year.

The Rainbow Falls Drive roundabout would require acquisition of commercial property, and potential adjustments to sidewalks, with construction costs estimated at $690,000, and construction starting in 2024.

“It would be in the best interest that this one is not part of the pilot process. If we were to proceed with this, and residents are not fully comfortable with a multilane roundabout, let alone a single lane roundabout, in a school zone, there would be some safety concerns,” Fillier said.

“We recommend not proceeding with this roundabout,” he added. “If Chestermere had more roundabouts, and if we had more time, I would feel more comfortable putting this roundabout in at the school site. For the safety of the kids, everyone knows how conventional traffic lights work and we can make that happen.”

The Waterford Boulevard roundabout project also requires land acquisition and additional road right of way for the Rainbow Road expansion.

City administration estimated the Waterford Boulevard roundabout project at $1.1 million, with construction being deferred to a future Rainbow Road project.

Additional consultant fees for the three roundabouts were estimated at $148,000, with additional construction costs estimated at about $2.78 million.

Fillier explained there is the potential for costs to be offset by a developer contribution in lieu of traffic lights, by approximately $350,000 per intersection.

Further discussions are required with the development industry.

City administration is now working to find balance among keeping construction costs and transportation levies down, ensuring the Rainbow Road roundabout project can be done within the 2023 construction season, creating consistency among Rainbow Road between Merganser and Waterford Boulevard, and addressing safety concerns for a two-lane roundabout next to a school.

“Administration is recommending council eliminate the roundabout at Rainbow Falls Drive,” Fillier said.

A recent transportation analysis indicated there was not a significant level of service benefit of a roundabout over traffic lights, rather than roundabouts providing better full-day performance.

“Single-lane roundabouts have much better safety performance than signals, and multi-lane roundabouts are a little better,” Fillier said.

Council directed Fillier to continue to explore intersection treatment options for Rainbow Road.

Going forward, city administration will work with a consultant to refine the roundabout designs, work with landowners about the right-of-way requirements, work with the development industry, secure offsite levy funding, and review engineer drawings before approval.