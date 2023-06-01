City council proclaims June as Pride Month

Pride Month celebrates and supports the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The City of Chestermere officially declared June as Pride Month during the May 30 council meeting.

“Every year cities all around the world celebrate the diversity that strengthens their community,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said.

Pride Month celebrates and supports Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, Pansexual, Polysexual and additional sexual orientations and gender identities.

“Pride month brings visibility to the city’s 2SLGBTQ+ community in order to illuminate and celebrate human diversity, captivate the public, inspire and foster harmony and acceptance,” Colvin said.

 

 

