City deploys firefighters to help wildfire relief efforts

The City of Chestermere is supporting wildfire emergency relief efforts by deploying local firefighters and equipment to affected communities.

“We have some incredible men and women that are helping support the effort,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said. “Our brave and skilled firefighters will be joining forces with other first responders from across the province to combat the wildfires that has devastated many communities in the region.”

To support relief efforts, the City of Chestermere deployed six firefighters and a fire engine.

“We as a community feel a deep sense of responsibility to do our part in this critical moment,” Colvin said.

“Although this will be a challenging mission for our staff that are leaving, it is equally difficult for those who must stay to cover our community,” he added. “This is truly a city-wide effort that allows us to help the people in our province.”

The City of Chestermere partnered with Strathmore and Wheatland County as part of the Wheatland Regional Emergency initiative.

Through the partnership, six fire apparatuses and a dozen firefighters were deployed, in addition to approximately 200 cots, blankets and air mattresses for displaced Albertans.

“These basic necessities will go a long way in providing comfort and relief to those who have been affected by the wildfires,” Colvin said.

Along with supporting the relief effort, Colvin proclaimed May 7 through May 13 as emergency preparedness week during the May 16 council meeting.

Through the proclamation, the City of Chestermere recognizes the importance of emergency management, by raising community awareness of the need to prepare for the possibility of an emergency.

“The safety of our community is the responsibility of each and every one of us, and we must prepare now and learn how to secure a strong and healthy tomorrow,” the proclamation read. “This will help our community to become more aware of the importance of planning ahead and preparing for emergency situations.”

Colvin encouraged all residents and businesses to be prepared for an emergency and know their risks.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by the wildfires directly, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide relief where possible,” Colvin said. “We are grateful for the bravery and dedication of the first responders, who are working tirelessly to protect our communities.”