City launches whistleblower hotline 

The City of Chestermere has launched a whistleblower hotline, where issues relating to city operations and administration can be reported.

The hotline was initiated to ensure transparency and accountability and will be operated by an independent third party.

“The Fraud + Waste Hotline is a convenient, confidential, and anonymous way for members of the public, city employees, and contractors and vendors to report suspicion or proof of issues or wrongdoing,” the City of Chestermere’s website said.

Activities that could be deemed as illegal, dishonest, wasteful or a deliberate violation of a city policy can be reported.

Misrepresentation of information by an individual on documents, forgery or alteration of documents, unauthorized use, the disappearance or destruction of city property or records, authorization or receipt of payment for goods not received, and the mismanagement of city resources or assets in an intentional or negligent manner can also be reported, the website said.

To speak up or learn more, visit Integrity Counts.