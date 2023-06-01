City recognizes older adults during Seniors Week

City Council proclaimed June 5 to June 11 as Seniors Week during the May 30 council meeting.

Seniors Week provides the community with an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments, resilience, and vitality of older adults, the proclamation said.

“The City of Chestermere recognizes the invaluable contributions and significant achievements of our esteemed senior citizens,” Mayor Jeff Colvin said. “Seniors Week presents an occasion for the community to come together in appreciation, gratitude, and recognition of the senior members who have contributed to the growth, progress, and harmony of our city.”

The proclamation expressed gratitude and recognition to older adults who have enhanced Chestermere throughout the years.

“Thank you. The City of Chestermere is committed to ensuring that Chestermere is a place where you are recognized and welcomed in all aspects of life,” Colvin said.